State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 300,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

NYSE:IEX opened at $205.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $195.27 and a one year high of $246.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.65.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

