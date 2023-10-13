State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 46,007 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $406.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

