State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 307.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.33 and its 200 day moving average is $387.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

