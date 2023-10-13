State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,600 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Down 1.5 %

NTAP stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

