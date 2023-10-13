State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 774,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,319,000 after purchasing an additional 844,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,975,000 after purchasing an additional 257,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,994,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

