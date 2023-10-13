State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Company Profile



FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

