State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $12,433,750,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

