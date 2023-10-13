State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,054.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

