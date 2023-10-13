State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ball by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

