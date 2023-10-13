State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 164,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.26 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. UBS Group began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nomura lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.