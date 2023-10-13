State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 254.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after acquiring an additional 797,073 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,084,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,779,000 after acquiring an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.8 %

EXR stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.20 and a 1-year high of $180.76.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

