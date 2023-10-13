State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.