State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 198.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

