State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 9,000 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

