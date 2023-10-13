Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $310,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $236.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.79 and a 200 day moving average of $234.15.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

