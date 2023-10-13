Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

