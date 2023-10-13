The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $292.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.86 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $293.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

