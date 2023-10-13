The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PG stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.