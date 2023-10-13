TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.60

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.60 and last traded at $79.76, with a volume of 116014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

TKO Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

