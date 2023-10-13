Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $126.23 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

