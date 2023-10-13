Verus Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

