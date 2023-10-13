Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $236.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.86.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

