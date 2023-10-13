Visa’s (V) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.86.

V stock opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.79 and a 200 day moving average of $234.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

