Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.5% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $324.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

