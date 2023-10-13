Wedbush Begins Coverage on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

CAVA Group Stock Down 3.2 %

CAVA Group stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

