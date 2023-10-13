Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

