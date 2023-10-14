11,601 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

GEHC stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

