12,562 Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

