13,171 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

