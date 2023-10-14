14,427 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,427 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lennar by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 205,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1,356.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Lennar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

