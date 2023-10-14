15,285 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Capri by 40.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Capri by 102.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 92.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Capri by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $917,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

