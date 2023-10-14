178,597 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 178,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

