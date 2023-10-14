28,711 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Peakstone Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

