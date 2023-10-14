30,662 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,868,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,568,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $21.44 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

