50,345 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $11.08 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

