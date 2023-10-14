53,614 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.5% of EA Series Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $1,865,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 430,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,473,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.