73,216 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

OMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

OMAB stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 58.51%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $2.1446 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.36%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

