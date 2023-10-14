Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Shares of AGRO opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
