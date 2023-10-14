Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, HSBC cut Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AEOXF
Aeroports de Paris Price Performance
Aeroports de Paris Company Profile
Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeroports de Paris
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.