Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC cut Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $112.00 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

