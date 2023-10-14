Alera Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $56,396,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.1% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 50,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.2 %

XOM stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $439.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.61.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

