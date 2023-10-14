Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after buying an additional 88,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.6 %

BABA opened at $84.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

