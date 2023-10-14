Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.44.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 973.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

