AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $41.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.31.
AB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Get Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein
Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after buying an additional 565,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after buying an additional 168,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AllianceBernstein Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AB opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.49%.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.