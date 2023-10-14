AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $8.82 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

