American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

