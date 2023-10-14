AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after buying an additional 658,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after buying an additional 2,440,787 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $148.64 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.13 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

