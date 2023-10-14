Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 796 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 80.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

