Analysts Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) PT at $72.92

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.92.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,889 shares of company stock worth $2,522,210. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,833,000 after buying an additional 43,109 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

