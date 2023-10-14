Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $56.17

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.
EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy
Evergy Stock Up 1.4 %
EVRG stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evergy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.