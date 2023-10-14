Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $56.17

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

