Analysts Set Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $44.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,463,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

